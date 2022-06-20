Ja Morant and Draymond Green traded shots on Twitter throughout the weekend and spoke about a potential matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The back and forth was sparked when Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet about the Warriors during a press conference after winning the NBA Finals.

“There is this one player on the Grizzlies who Tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much,” Thompson said, referring back to a tweet from Jaren Jackson Jr. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Frigging bum…"

The incident was taken to Twitter when Morant defended Jackson by saying that the Grizzlies are taking up free "real estate" in the Warriors' minds.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston," Green replied to Morant's statement.

From there, a fan suggested that a Christmas Day matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors is "all but guaranteed at this point."

"Nah in da M. bring em to da trenches," Morant said to the fan.

Green corrected him: "The champs play at home Young! Christmas Day… LJ."

"Im coming to you then. tell em book dat shit. im on yo block," Morant fired back.

The NBA typically doesn't release its regular-season schedule until much later in the offseason. Christmas Day games often include an NBA Finals rematch, which would pit the Warriors against the Celtics, however, it's not always the case.

Check out Morant and Draymond's back and forth on Twitter below.