J Stone Releases New Project "Stoney Montana 2"

Aron A.
September 15, 2021 19:05
Stoney Montana 2
J Stone

J Stone unveils his latest project ft. OhGeesy, and more.


J Stone has been delivering quality bars in the past few years. Each project has shown growth and in the past few years, he's honed  energy towards delivering incredible projects like Stoney Montana. The 2017 project put a new set of eyes on the West Coast rappers with features coming from Mozzy, PacMan, and of course, the late Nipsey Hussle who signed Stone to All Money In Records.

J Stone returned this week with the release of the sequel to his 2018 mixtape. Stoney Montana 2 arrived on Wednesday in its entirety. Stacked with 12 songs in total, Stone brings on a few collaborators on board such as Cuzzy Capone, OhGeesy, Symphony Green, Rimpau, Mitchy Slick, and Celly Ru.

Check out the latest project from J Stone below and sound off with your favorite song in the comment section. 

