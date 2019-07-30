Rumors continue to swirl regarding J Cole's connection to PUMA, as he was recently spotted hooping in some PUMA gear with PUMA Basketball Ambassador and well known NBA trainer, Chris Brickley.

In addition to the PUMA t-shirt on his back, Cole also laced up a never before seen PUMA Basketball silhouette, featuring a low-top design in a classic black, white and red colorway. Adding to the speculation about a potential deal with PUMA, Cole was also hooping in the Puma Clyde Court during his recent run.

As mentioned, this isn't the first time that Cole and PUMA have been linked together.

During his halftime performance at the NBA All-Star Game back in February, he was wearing PUMA Ralph Sampson - a sneaker that hadn’t yet hit the market. Additionally, Cole was rocking PUMAs when he aided fellow Fayetteville, North Carolina native Dennis Smith Jr. in the Dunk Contest.

An official partnership with PUMA has not yet been announced, although it certainly seems as though things are trending in that direction.