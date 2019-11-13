Israel Adesanya has been one of the most impressive UFC fighters in the world as he continues his undefeated streak in the promotion. It doesn't seem like anybody can beat Adesanya right now and the "last stylebender" is well aware of what he's able to pull off on a fight-to-fight basis. His latest victory was against the likes of Robert Whittaker and now, he's looking for more.

Recently, Adesanya was on the Joe Rogan Podcast where they talked about his fight against Whittaker and who he is looking to battle next. As it turns out, Adesanya wants a shot against Yoel Romero because he is a physical freak who can do some special moves in the Octagon. For Adesanya, it's about building his legacy and Romero would let him do that. Unfortunately, Dana White seems to be holding the fight back.

"Dana said 'oh he needs to get a win first' the thing is they don't know how to sell it to the people," Adesanya said. "I'm like 'f*** it let's do it anyway.'"

Adesanya has also expressed interest in fighting against the likes of Jones "Bones" Jones although he'll probably have to win just a few more fights before that becomes a real possibility.

