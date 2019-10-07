Israel Adesanya came into his fight against Robert Whittaker on Saturday with a record of 17-0. UFC 243 was the perfect opportunity for the young fighter to show the world that he is truly one of the best and that's exactly what he did. Adesanya dropped Whittaker in the second round just minutes after knocking him down at the end of the first frame. Adesanya dominated from start to finish and his punching ability truly shined through.

With a record of 18-0, Adesanya is a bonafide star in the sport and his profile continues to rise with every single fight. It seems like he is a class above his competition and there are very few men on the UFC circuit who could challenge his crown right now. Following the big win on Saturday, Adesanya has been all over social media and even dropped an animated photo of himself acting as a character in the Manga/Anime, Death Note.

Adesanya has proven himself to be quite the Anime aficionado and his showmanship in the Octagon has certainly mirrored that passion. The man has become a villain in the world of MMA and as he progresses throughout his career, he will surely be racking up enemies on a consistent basis.

It will be fun to see who Adesanya gets to fight next and whether he'll be able to live up to the hype he has carved out for himself.