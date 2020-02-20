A few years ago, Isaiah Thomas was heavily regarded as one of the top tier point guards in the NBA. Unfortunately, things took a turn when he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the exchange for Kyrie Irving. In the end, the trade didn't work out for either team as Thomas spent very little time in Cleveland before moving on.

Since then, Thomas has spent some time with the Denver Nuggets and even the Washington Wizards. Most recently, Thomas was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers before being waived. Now, Thomas is a free agent and can sign wherever he pleases. In a recent interview, Thomas admitted that he wouldn't mind going back to Boston.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“For sure, if the opportunity presented itself,” Thomas said according to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. “I hold no grudges, and they know that. I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I’d love to be part of what they have going on. You never know. I’m always open for any opportunity to be in the NBA and play the game that I love at the highest level. If that opportunity presents itself, for sure. Time has passed.”

The Celtics are contenders in the Eastern Conference so a reunion with Thomas would certainly make them better. A little bit of extra depth has never hurt a team before, especially with the playoffs on the horizon.