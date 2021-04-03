Isaiah Thomas has been waiting a long time to be back in the NBA but this past week, he finally got his wish as the New Orleans Pelicans signed him to a 10-day contract. The Pelicans are a team who are trying to find their way right now and after trading away JJ Redick, it was only right that the team signed a new point guard. After all, Thomas is a player who can still offer up some solid production, and it's suspicious that he wasn't in the league already, to begin with.

While Thomas has mostly worn the number four throughout his career, he will be changing things up in New Orleans. As you can see in the post below, Thomas will now be donning the number 24 which was famously worn by Kobe Bryant. Thomas confirmed that the new number was indeed an homage to the Lakers legend.

Kobe tributes have been frequent around the NBA over the past few years and for good reason. He is one of the biggest legends the game has ever seen and it only makes sense that some of the biggest stars would show their appreciation.

Starting now, Thomas has a real opportunity to stay in the NBA, and hopefully, his new number will help guide him to success.

