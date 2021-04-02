Isaiah Thomas was in the NBA last season and he got to spend some time with the Washington Wizards before being traded. Thomas was eventually waived and since that time, he hasn't been able to find a new team to play with. Thomas is a point guard who still has a lot of gas left in the tank and fans were wondering when he would be able to get back on the court.

Well, with the New Orleans Pelicans trading JJ Redick, they have been in need of some depth in the backcourt and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they decided to sign Thomas to a 10-day contract.

While 10-day contracts don't guarantee you playing time or a commitment, they do offer players an opportunity to show what they can do. If Thomas can show the Pelicans that he means business, there is a good chance they will keep him around until the end of the season, which is a proposition that makes everyone happy.

Thomas has been active on Twitter over these last few months and it's been clear that he is eager to get back on the court and prove his worth. Hopefully, he can make the most of this opportunity and stick around until the end of the year.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images