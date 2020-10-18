mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ill Bill Taps Conway The Machine & Pharoahe Monch For Grimy New Single "Be Afraid!"

Dre D.
October 18, 2020 10:12
199 Views
00
0
Uncle Howie RecordsUncle Howie Records
Uncle Howie Records

Be Afraid!
Ill Bill Feat. Conway & Pharoahe Monch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ill Bill taps two of the Empire State's finest ahead for a new song ahead of his upcoming album "La Bella Medusa."


If you're not up on Ill Bill, you need to check his underground resume.

The Brooklyn rapper's been rapping for over 30 years, coming up alongside his brother Necro and as a part of Non Phixion, La Coka Nostra, and Heavy Metal Kings.

He just released a new song titled "Be Afraid!" ahead of his upcoming album La Bella Medusa, which is slated to drop on October 30.

He enlists Griselda's Conway the Machine and New York legend Pharoahe Monch for the new track, who waste no time getting busy with the bars over a dusty boom bap drum loop.

Get into the Halloween spirit and check out "Be Afraid!" below. Share your thoughts with us in the comments and be sure to keep an eye out for La Bella Medusa

Quotable Lyrics

Shit on my necklace, about a hundred carats
Hand on my shotty and I’m probably finna air it
I shit on anything n****s send me to spit on
Any n****s get out of line I dump a clip on
Before rap I was in them kitchens getting my mix on
Carpal tunnel all in my wrist from getting my whip on
I’m realer than the rappers you deem to be real n****s
You call em big homies, to me he a lil n****

Ill Bill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  199
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ill Bill Conway Pharoahe Monch conway the machine Griselda new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ill Bill Taps Conway The Machine & Pharoahe Monch For Grimy New Single "Be Afraid!"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject