Ill Bill Taps Conway The Machine & Pharoahe Monch For Grimy New Single "Be Afraid!"

If you're not up on Ill Bill, you need to check his underground resume.

The Brooklyn rapper's been rapping for over 30 years, coming up alongside his brother Necro and as a part of Non Phixion, La Coka Nostra, and Heavy Metal Kings.

He just released a new song titled "Be Afraid!" ahead of his upcoming album La Bella Medusa, which is slated to drop on October 30.

He enlists Griselda's Conway the Machine and New York legend Pharoahe Monch for the new track, who waste no time getting busy with the bars over a dusty boom bap drum loop.

Get into the Halloween spirit and check out "Be Afraid!" below. Share your thoughts with us in the comments and be sure to keep an eye out for La Bella Medusa.

Quotable Lyrics

Shit on my necklace, about a hundred carats

Hand on my shotty and I’m probably finna air it

I shit on anything n****s send me to spit on

Any n****s get out of line I dump a clip on

Before rap I was in them kitchens getting my mix on

Carpal tunnel all in my wrist from getting my whip on

I’m realer than the rappers you deem to be real n****s

You call em big homies, to me he a lil n****