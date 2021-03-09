mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK Cover Brent Faiyaz & Tyler, The Creator's "Gravity"

Aron A.
March 08, 2021 21:04
IDK offers his rendition of Brent Faiyaz & Tyler, The Creator's collaboration.


Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, The Creator's single "Gravity" was released in late January, and it's still maintaining a solid rotation over on this end. The two have an incredible track record together whenever they team up but their latest offering is looking like it could carry on until the end of the year as a song of the year contender. We'll have to see when the time's right but clearly, IDK appreciates the song a lot or else he wouldn't have covered it. The artist returned with a cover of the single today as part of a two-pack that included a freestyle over Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's "Back In Blood."

Check IDK's cover of Brent Faiyaz & Tyler, The Creator's collaboration "Gravity" and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
He aimed it at my heart but shot my mothafuckin' top
Now my love's stupid, fuck it I'll do it
Climb on up the ladder honey 

