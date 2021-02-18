Ice Cube and Dr. Dre have a long and storied history as friends and collaborators. Yet despite having spent time together as part of the legendary group NWA, the pair have only linked up on a handful of tracks in the years that followed. Aside from "Natural Born Killaz," "Hello," the NWA reunion cut "Chin Check," and their most recent, the Compton duet "Issues," it has been a relatively quiet front for the esteemed OGs. True, they did once again join forces for the Straight Outta Compton biopic, but many rap fans are still lamenting what might have been.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Despite having only a handful of post-NWA collabs to their names, that hasn't stopped both parties from holding each other in high esteem. It's no wonder that Cube took a moment to share some heartfelt words in honor of Dre's fifty-sixth birthday, as well as a few interesting studio pictures that may or may not be recent. After all, signs are certainly indicating that Dr. Drehas been honed in on recording a new project, but you never quite know what to expect where the Doc is concerned.

"Happy Birthday to my legendary O/G who cemented the West Coast in Hip Hop...the one and only â¦@drdre," writes Ice Cube, making sure to give Dre his flowers. While it's not clear as to whether or not the pair will ever connect for another song before all is said and done, nobody can deny that they remain one of rap's enduring partnerships to this day. Be sure to show some love to the NWA legends in the comments below. Happy birthday Dre!