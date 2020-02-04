mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ice Billion Berg Drops Off "Strictly For The Streets 5" Ft. Denzel Curry & More

Aron A.
February 03, 2020 20:35
Strictly For The Streets 5
Ice Billion Berg

305, stand up.


It has been a busy weekend in Miami. The Super Bowl took place which meant that the city was flooded with more tourists than usual and rappers from every pocket of America came to watch the game and collect a few bags while they were at it. Right before all of this happened, Ice Billion Berg dropped off some essential listening for anyone in Miami with his latest project, Strictly For The Streets 5. With appearances from Denzel Curry, Mook Boy, and more.

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. Intro
  2. Fo Five Six
  3. Wrong Before
  4. No Problem (feat. Mook Boy)
  5. Xoxo (feat. Woff Gang)
  6. Switch Lanes (feat. Bushy B)
  7. Open Up
  8. I F****d the Game Up (feat. Tom G)
  9. Right One (feat. Prezzy Supreme)
  10. iHearts the Streets (feat. Mook Boy)
  11. Pulled Up Stupid
  12. Monster In My Mirror (feat. Denzel Curry)
  13. Nyc Freestyle
  14. Goat Freestyle
  15. Beat the Odds
Ice Billion Berg Denzel Curry miami
