"i am OTHER, Vol. 1" Delivers Music For Relief

Karlton Jahmal
July 11, 2020 17:14
i am OTHER, Vol. 1
Various Artists

Support art.


Back in April, SoundCloud and Pharrell Williams entered into a special partnership to produce the i am OTHER compilation tape. The project, named after Pharrell's umbrella company which houses Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM apparel, asked the internet community to share original tracks “inspired by the moment." The moment being, the surrounding fallout of Covid-19 and protests against injustice.

SoundCloud reported that it received 25,000 submissions and revealed the first ten tracks selected for i am OTHER, Vol. 1. These songs, "impressed Pharrell." All proceeds from streaming i am OTHER, Vol. 1 will go directly to Sweet Relief and Help Musicians, two charitable organizations who are on the frontlines supporting artists during the pandemic. Stream the entire project, which features appearances from KOTA the Friend, Joey Bada$$, Bas, Mike SB, Mophead, Big Mont, Dot Cromwell, and more.

As far as i am OTHER, Vol. 2, SoundCloud stated, “People around the globe are joining together to fight for social justice and racial equality. To be part of the fight for longstanding change, SoundCloud and i am OTHER will continue to work together to elevate voices encouraging us all to stand up and speak out. ” Further details on i am OTHER, Vol. 2, and how artists can submit their tracks, will be announced shortly.

 

