HotNewHipHop and Collective Gallery have joined forces for a production-based partnership to help elevate and curate video content and related experiences across HNHH.

Collective Gallery is a uniquely-positioned dual label and agency, based in Atlanta, founded by lauded hip-hop photographer Cam Kirk. The company identifies rising artistic talent at a local level and helps champion it, offering support both financially, legally, and creatively. By working with Collective Gallery, HNHH will be able to elevate and expand its current slate of content while also revitalizing and refreshing its image, working with up-and-coming photographers and videographers. Given Collective Gallery’s niche in the hip-hop space, and HNHH’s role as a purveyor and archiver of hip-hop content, this partnership was a “no brainer,” according to Cam Kirk.

Kirk said in a statement, “I have personally been a fan of HNHH for as long as I can remember and have had the privilege of working on a few one-off projects with the team. This partnership not only takes our relationship to the next level but what I love most about it is that it will give more young up-and-coming visual artists a direct opportunity to work in the editorial space for one of the leading voices in hip hop and culture.”

Collective Gallery

John Rose, Collective Gallery’s President and Head of Brand Partnerships, echoed his sentiment, stating, “The main goal of the partnership in my opinion is to give young diverse creatives and opportunity to work in the editorial space with not only one of the leading publications in hip hop, but also working with the celebrity artists and brands HNHH highlights, advancing the portfolio of these young creatives and creating the new leaders in the creative community.”

Saro D, CEO of HotNewHipHop, is excited about the new partnership. "HNHH is equally excited to team up with Collective Gallery, a company that prioritizes the artist and puts creativity at the forefront, while consistently working with leading brands and talent."

Collective Gallery will help produce HNHH’s premium content pieces, from digital cover stories, to brand new video series and much more. The partnership will officially launch with an exclusive digital cover story featuring Rick Ross. Make sure to be on the lookout for that to drop very soon!