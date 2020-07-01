With the upcoming elections underway, things aren't looking too great for Trump, at least, according to Fox News' latest report on his campaign. Reports emerged that his rally in Tulsa was coopted by TikTokers who reserved many tickets without any intention of attending. Plus, his overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the recent protests haven't helped his case, either.

Despite this, there are many people who expect him to win a second term while others actually want him to. To an extent, there are even people within the culture vouching for Trump to this day. Turk of the Hot Boys ruffled a few feathers this week after publishing a tweet criticizing the Obama administration for what they've done while uplifting Trump's efforts.

"TRUMPS ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE MORE FOR BLACK'S THAN OBAMAS ADMINISTRATION AND I'LL CHALLENGE ANYONE TO ARGUE THAT," he wrote.

He received plenty of backlash from people, though he opted out of going back-and-forth on Twitter. Ultimately, it opened up the gates for a new episode of his podcast Big Thuggin, as well as a near 40-minute IGTV post doubling down on his stance.

This comes shortly after Crime Mob's Lil Jay came through with a MAGA hat to announce his support for Trump. Lil Jay's comments elaborated a little bit further than Turk's, though he also told people to do their research on the matter.