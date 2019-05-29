Hoodrich Pablo Juan Drops Off "Right Now" Ft. MPG 45

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is clearly getting ready for a summer takeover. The rapper came through with BLO: The Movie earlier this month but didn't stop there. He came through with two new singles since then including his latest drop, "Right Now." Teaming up with MPG 45, the rapper unleashes a gritty banger while hitting the triplet flow over a booming 808. The single serves as his follow up to "Grind For Me" which he unleashed earlier this month.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan, who's signed a deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo in 2017, hasn't slowed down since first announcing the deal. He unleashed Hoodwolf 2 in July 2018 which arrived a few months after he teamed up with Brodinski for their joint project, The Matrix.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan's made waves over the past few years but 2019 might be the year he cements his status in the game.

Quotable Lyrics

Baguettes, put 'em on top of the pointers

Put 'em on a shirt, get popped and go join 'em

N***as can't beat us so you better join 'em

Fill up my pockets and fill up the coroner

Racks in my pockets, ready for my lawyer