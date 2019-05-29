mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Drops Off "Right Now" Ft. MPG 45

Aron A.
May 29, 2019 14:53
1.1K Views
32
1
CoverCover

Right Now
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Feat. MPG 45

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is flooding the streets.


Hoodrich Pablo Juan is clearly getting ready for a summer takeover. The rapper came through with BLO: The Movie earlier this month but didn't stop there. He came through with two new singles since then including his latest drop, "Right Now." Teaming up with MPG 45, the rapper unleashes a gritty banger while hitting the triplet flow over a booming 808. The single serves as his follow up to "Grind For Me" which he unleashed earlier this month. 

Hoodrich Pablo Juan, who's signed a deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo in 2017, hasn't slowed down since first announcing the deal. He unleashed Hoodwolf 2 in July 2018 which arrived a few months after he teamed up with Brodinski for their joint project, The Matrix. 

Hoodrich Pablo Juan's made waves over the past few years but 2019 might be the year he cements his status in the game.

Quotable Lyrics
Baguettes, put 'em on top of the pointers
Put 'em on a shirt, get popped and go join 'em
N***as can't beat us so you better join 'em
Fill up my pockets and fill up the coroner
Racks in my pockets, ready for my lawyer

Hoodrich Pablo Juan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  1
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Hoodrich Pablo Juan MPG 45 new song blo the movie
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hoodrich Pablo Juan Drops Off "Right Now" Ft. MPG 45
32
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject