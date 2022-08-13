On Friday, Kanye West detailed his inspiration behind his design philosophy. In a post to Instagram, Kanye wrote, "Look to the children, look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design." Kanye has been vocal about helping the homeless in the past, but the LA Mission, one of the organizations West has collaborated with, claims that he's all talk and no walk.

According to TMZ, people close to the Mission say that the organization is frustrated that Kanye has not followed through on his promises to help people without housing get jobs and a roof over their head. Last year, Ye had visited the Mission and said he would use his companies to help the homeless with employment, education, and housing.

These promises have yet to materialize. In November of 2021, West met with leaders of the organization and discussed their plans to tackle Los Angeles's homelessness crisis. Apparently, his plans were pretty ambitious, but when people at the Mission have tried to get in contact with Kanye since the meeting, he has been impossible to reach.

This doesn't mean that West hasn't done anything for the homeless. But his actions thus far haven't been has sprawling as what he has vowed. He's donated meals to the needy, and has encouraged volunteers to help houseless populations as well. Back in 2019, he had one of his Sunday Services at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row.

Even though he's yet to follow through on his word, the LA Mission still wants to work with the Chicago artist, TMZ reports. Someone with his resources could certainly do a lot of good.

