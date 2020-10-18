mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Homeboy Sandman Releases New Project "Don't Feed The Monster"

Homeboy Sandman drops off "Don't Feed The Monster" produced entirely by Quelle Chris.


Backpackers, rejoice. Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris have officially delivered the people what they've wanted -- a collab project. Homeboy Sandman's latest album Don't Feed The Monster is entirely produced by Quelle Chris. The project is fifteen songs in total with Quelle Chris serving as the sole credited guest appearance on "Hello Dancer." 

"Everyone talks about keeping it real. Sands keeps it fucking real,” Quelle Chris said in a statement about working with Homeboy Sandman. “We cut songs simply because we didn’t want to carry or spread the negative spirits or energies that were attached to the songs when first created.”

Homeboy Sandman's new project, Don't Feed The Monster arrives nearly a year to date since dropping off 2019's Dusty. Check out his new project below. 

Reject