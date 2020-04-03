H.E.R. Hops On Lonr.'s New Track "Make The Most"

Lonr. tapped one today's biggest R&B stars, H.E.R., for his first collab on "Make The Most." The breakout star first started gaining traction after the hook from his first single, "A.M.," went viral on TikTok. "Hop out the bed/Rock out again," made appearances in tons of videos on the app, so he decided to follow up his viral fame with his next single, "Safe Zone." Now, the talented artist is adding to his growing catalogue with his first collaborative effort. Lonr. and H.E.R. get ready to put it all on the line for love on "Make The Most," a love song for the ages that is as beautiful sonically as it is lyrically.

Once again, Lonr. proves his ability to develop a catchy hook, crooning on the chorus, "I wanna grow old with you, make the most with you/That's the goal."Lonr. was teasing the track on Instagram earlier this week, getting his growing fanbase pumped to hear his collab with H.E.R. "One thing I always want to express is, I never want to be put into a box as an artist," he wrote on one of the posts. "And I plan on keeping you on your toes."

He definitely came through in that respect. Lonr. establishes himself as an artist to look out for, and we can't wait to hear what he cooks up next.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna leave your mind to wander

I'll surround you, make you feel sure

Got desire to make this right

'Cause every single night I wanna feel your soul