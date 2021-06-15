mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hell Rell Takes A Trip To The "Golden Triangle" On New EP

Aron A.
June 14, 2021 20:45
Golden Triangle
Hell Rell

Hell Rell shares his new EP.


The Diplomats have been enjoying a resurgence of sorts in the past few years. Cam, Jim Jones, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey reunited in 2018 for Diplomatic Ties but the affiliates that came up with them have been embarking on their own solo journey independently of the Harlem-based collective. J.R. Writer, for instance, has been dropping some heat recently but he isn't the only one. Hell Rell is still applying pressure with new music and this past week, he slid through with his latest body of work Golden Triangle. The 5-song EP follows the release of Rell's single, "Save My Soul" in April and includes a sole appearance from J.R. Writer on the track, "Baking Soda Bible."

Peep the latest project from Hell Rell below and let us know what you think in the comment section. 

