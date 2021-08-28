Headie One Shines on "2 Chains"

It looks like Headie One might have a new project in the pipeline. The rapper continues to ride high off of the success of 2020's EDNA which boasted features from artists like Drake and Future, among other staples in the UK drill scene. Along with a slew of excellent guest appearances, Headie One's picking up the pace. He dropped off "Pound Signs" earlier this year, followed by its official remix with J Ramms. Now, he's back in action with another banger titled, "2 Chains." Taking on eerie drill production, Headie One reflects on life on the road and his success in rap. With references to North London's football team Arsonal and his appearance at the BRITs, the latest single from Headie One is simply a sign of levelling up.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

All of this beef, we should've been vegan

All them opps, the manna like thievin'

Bought that broom, manna weren't sweepin'

Some of these lucky they're breathin

