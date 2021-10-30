Harlem Crooner OPB Drops Off New Single, "ATB"

After releasing "Look At Me Now" and the subsequent "Look At Me Now (Lucky Luke Mix)" in 2020, Harlem singer OPB spent nearly a year away from music. Taking time for his family, and for himself, OPB eventually found his way back into the studio, and back into his bag.

Danny Alvarez via Noble Media Management

His new single, "ATB" or "At The Bottom," gives listeners a glimpse into where he's been, and how he made his way back. Singing over an airy, $tone-produced instrumental with drum patterns that cut straight to the heart, OPB tells the story of his struggles and stresses with love and family, and fighting his demons along the way.

With poignant lyrics diving into the emotions of feeling like you're at the bottom and increasingly-haunting visuals (co-directed by Danny Alvarez and OPB himself) that paint a picture of what it's like when the walls are caving in, "ATB" is another installation in OPB's quest to find success in life, and in music.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm fighting with the devil now he acting up

My mama tried to tell me now she mad as f*ck

I'd rather keep it on me than to die alone

'Cause tryna ride without it I won't make it home.