Hardo & J.I.D. Trade Savage Verses On "Hurry Up & Buy"

Hardo might be one of the game's best kept-secrets right now, though his new album Days Inn might go a long way in bringing more attention to the Pittsburgh lyricist. While the album is lined with hard-hitting tracks, one of the notable highlights arrives with "Hurry Up And Buy," a collaboration with Dreamville's own J.I.D -- in fine form, as expected. Taking to a slick guitar-driven instrumental from Christo, the mind who laced some DiCaprio 2 highlights, Hardo sets it off with a scathing verse.

"Listen, I get it details, got pills, no D12," he raps, weaving his bars in a relentless fashion. "I send the Gs mail, some hit the e-mail, got coke on presale." J.I.D. picks up where Hardo left off, matching his intensity with a dexterous and menacing verse. "Bangin' that thing, thing til my wrist sprained, maintain, ring janglin', janglin' / When I swing the thing she like Danke schön," he spits, his linguistics aquatic. "Pad pen all the pain, rap game daddy-daughter day."

Be sure to check out the full song now, and sound off -- is this track enough to put Hardo on your radar?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Choppers that spray vest, killers that stay fresh

My shoes from Saks Fifth, them bricks, I pay less

My hoes got access, I'm from those spots, where it's real action

Break work infractions, I gotta get it, no relaxin'

Listen, I get it details, got pills, no D12

