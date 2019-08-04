mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hamza Cliques Up With 13 Block On "Clic Clac"

Devin Ch
August 04, 2019 12:52
Clic Clac
Hamza Feat. 13 Block

Hamza re-released his impressive "Paradise" LP this week, with 8 new songs.


On Friday, Belgian sensation Hamza re-released his Paradise opus in a deluxe format. With a ton surplus kicking up dust for no good reason, Hamza felt obliged to find a commercial loophole. Without further ado, he re-packaged the March 1st release with 8 new songs, two of which stand out as first-time auditions, namely his duet with Peruvian songwriter A.CHAL and this here collaboration with French powerhouses 13 Block.

"Clic Clac" is a labor of love between the two most important "constituent states" in French-language hip-hop. 13 Block for their part, have generated a ton of buzz on both sides of the Atlantic, for the April release of BLO, their breakout moment as a 4 person outfit. The group, now forged into one single entity, are only separated by their distinct localities in the Sevran housing projects in Paris: Sidikeey and Stavo on de la Roseraie, Zefor and Zed at the other insection (des Chalands). 

Hamza has generated a lot of buzz outside of his home nation; he even participated in a No Jumper interview with Adam22 where he was improperly identified as a French export. Incidentally, the cool and collected Hamza let it slide, allowing Adam22 to trudge along with other questions. What do you make of "Clic Clac?" Does it stack up to the original tracklist? Comment below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Faut m'laisser briller merde, faut m'laisser briller merde
Laisse-moi m'les griller babe
Défie ces mecs qui font que crier "gang"
Plier, plier, tous ces billets verts

- Zed of 13 Block

