Guilty Simpson & Self Serve Want To "Live Forever"

Most of us wish we can live forever, and that we can give immortality to our loved ones as well. Immortality is has been a huge interest for humans, who struggle with the concept of death so much that we created endless stories from different cultures to try and explain it. One thing we do know, is the finality of it. Guilty Simpson tackles these topics and vents a bit about his own struggles on "Live Forever."

Simpson raps over an introspective instrumental. There is a mix of pianos, soft xylophones, and a tasty bass line. At some points, the beat does sound somber, however, Simpson's flow and the sample of "forever" being dropped in the back give the track some life. The rapper speaks about a close loss that left him shook. This is a track you light one up to and just relax and contemplate life.

Quotable Lyrics

Lost bro, felt like my right hand

Felt like I would never write again

Time heal but you on my mind still

So quick, you never got to write a will