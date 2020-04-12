Gucci Mane's New Artist Ola Runt Drops Off "Art Of Gang"

Ola Runt's one of the hottest rappers coming out of Atlanta right now. Making a buzz on his own over the past few years, he announced his signing to Gucci Mane earlier this year making Ola Runt the first rapper born and raised in Atlanta to pen a deal with Guwop's 1017 Eskimo imprint.

Runt clearly has a similar work ethic to Gucci and he's returned with a brand new single this weekend titled, "Art Of Gang." Handling a chilling trap instrumental, Ola Runt is self-aware as he paints a haunting image of the environment he grew up in. "They know my story real, they trying to make a documentary/ But I can't do it 'cause a lot of shit, I wasn't innocent," he raps as the drums vanish for a moment.

Ola Runt is only getting started right now. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

Want all the smoke

My grandparents was cancer patients

It's like the purgatory

They tried purge on me

Ola Vs. Predators, it's aliens I see