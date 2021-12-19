Gucci Mane & Zaytoven Reconnect On "Street N***a Christmas"

Gucci Mane's catalog is one-of-one. With dozens of mixtapes under his belt, and 15 studio albums to his name, the rapper has delivered music for practically any occasion. Though hip-hop has many Christmas-themed records, there are only a handful of rappers who've actually put out Christmas albums. Gucci's put out several and on Friday, he delivered So Icy Christmas. The 17-song project largely highlights the 1017 roster but Wop did bless us with a few holiday jingles.

Kicking off the project is "Street N***a Christmas." With production handled by his long-time collaborator Zaytoven, Gucci Mane takes on the role of East Atlanta Santa, once again, as he draws parallels to his status in the streets and Christmas time.

Check ot a highlight off of Gucci mane's So Icy Christmas below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm East Atlanta Santa when the bales touch down

All these ho' ho' hoes know the player's in town

Wrapping up a brick like I'm wrapping up a present

Ain't thinking 'bout the past 'cause I'm focused on the present

