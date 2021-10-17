mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane & Big Scarr Go Off The Dome On "Freestyle"

Aron A.
October 17, 2021 16:22
Freestyle
Big Scarr Feat. Gucci Mane

Big Scarr and Gucci Mane connect for a highlight off of "The New 1017."


In the past five years since Gucci Mane's release from prison, he's released several books, even more projects, got married, had a child, and is now re-establishing the 1017 empire. Though the previous roster that he established a few years ago has seemingly dissolved, the New 1017, as he calls it, is looking to reclaim the sound of the streets.

On Friday, Gucci Mane delivered his latest body of work, The New 1017 which largely plays out like a compilation album highlighting the many talents under his umbrella. Big Scarr and Gucci Mane unite for their new collab, "Freestyle." With production handled by Bandplay, Gucci Mane and Big Scarr tackle the flute-laden production with triumph and glory as they recount their rags-to-riches stories.

Check out the highlight off of The New 1017 below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Uh, whoa, bitch, I got more Power than Ghost
Have a champagne shower, let's toast
Celebrate for the days we was broke
Told 'em I'mma make it out the hood
They took me as a joke (nah, I'm the GOAT)
Be like, 'Scarr, you know you ain't no rapper
How you do it, though?'

Big Scarr
