Gucci Mane & Big Scarr Go Off The Dome On "Freestyle"

In the past five years since Gucci Mane's release from prison, he's released several books, even more projects, got married, had a child, and is now re-establishing the 1017 empire. Though the previous roster that he established a few years ago has seemingly dissolved, the New 1017, as he calls it, is looking to reclaim the sound of the streets.

On Friday, Gucci Mane delivered his latest body of work, The New 1017 which largely plays out like a compilation album highlighting the many talents under his umbrella. Big Scarr and Gucci Mane unite for their new collab, "Freestyle." With production handled by Bandplay, Gucci Mane and Big Scarr tackle the flute-laden production with triumph and glory as they recount their rags-to-riches stories.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, whoa, bitch, I got more Power than Ghost

Have a champagne shower, let's toast

Celebrate for the days we was broke

Told 'em I'mma make it out the hood

They took me as a joke (nah, I'm the GOAT)

Be like, 'Scarr, you know you ain't no rapper

How you do it, though?'