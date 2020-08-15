Guapdad 4000 Drops Off "Platinum Falcon Returns"

Guapdad 4000 has been killing it all year round. With a steady stream of music, he's kept the momentum up since the release of 2019's Dior Deposits. Though, like most artists, dropping an album in this climate isn't ideal, but he isn't leaving fans empty-handed this summer. The rapper dropped off his new project, Platinum Falcon Returns this week. It's a short EP with six tracks in total and a run time of 17 and a half minutes. It also includes appearances from Denzel Curry, Deante Hitchcock, TyFontaine and Boogie, though the collabs with Denzel and Deante had already dropped as singles before the project's release.

Check out Guapdad 4000's new project, Platinum Falcon Returns below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite song off of it.