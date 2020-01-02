Basketball has become one of the most popular sports in the world and by extension, the NBA is one of the most popular leagues. The last decade has proven to be quite successful for the NBA even if there has been a lack of parity. Perhaps the biggest trend in the last ten years is how popular shooting threes has become. The Golden State Warriors proved that this is one of the most effective strategies and were able to win three of the last five NBA titles because of it.

In a recent interview, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke about how the NBA is a copycat league and that it's become boring to watch. As he explains, this is mostly because everyone is shooting threes now which in his opinion, takes some fun out of the game.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

“We all steal from each other, that’s the bottom line,” Popovich said according to Mike Monroe of The Athletic. “None of us [is] innovative. We just look for somebody who did something well, and we copy it. And now we all penetrate and shoot threes, which is very boring.”

Popovich's comments are certainly interesting and were even echoed by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. While coaches may not like it, it seems as though the players and fans are more than happy with how things are going.

What do you think of this issue? Is Coach Pop right or is the game in a good place?