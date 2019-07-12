Former Duke Blue Devils star Grayson Allen earned a reputation as a dirty player during his college days and he hasn't done much to shift the narrative during his young NBA career.

The second-year guard was kicked out of Thursday night's Summer League game against the Boston Celtics after committing a pair of flagrant fouls on rookie Grant Williams, including a swing at his head. In the '90s, this would have been no more than a common foul, at most, but the way Allen hacked at Williams' head and neck area certainly isn't going to fly in today's NBA.

The play also came immediately after Allen received a Flagrant 1 for shoving Williams while fighting through a screen. Check out the footage of both plays in the tweets embedded below.

The 21st overall pick in the 2018 Draft was recently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade that sent Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz. In his rookie season, Allen appeared in just 38 games, averaging just 5.6 points in roughly 11 minutes of action per night.

Prior to his ejection last night he posted three points on 1-of-8 shooting in 19 minutes on the court.