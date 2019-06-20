Grafh Tackles Jay-Z's "It's Like That" On New Freestyle

Grafh's been relatively quiet in the past few months but that's because he's been locking in. The rapper came through with "Blow" ft Benny The Butcher at the top of the year and now, he returns with a little freestyle over an underrated Jay-Z track.

Grafh tackles the "It's Like That" instrumental on his latest freestyle. The rapper's new freestyle was released along with the announcement that The Oracle 3 was on the way. The Oracle 2 arrived over a decade ago at this point and it looks like Grafh's trying to make a major impact with his upcoming release. As usual, he flexes his lyrical muscle over a beat that compliments his style well.

Peep his latest drop below and keep your eyes peeled for more info on The Oracle 3.

Quotable Lyrics

I let them money drip dry

Drier, the drier

I fight because I'm a fighter

But I fight fire with fire

Snitches snitch on other snitches

Fightin' wire for wire