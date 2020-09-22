GQ & 9th Wonder Team Up On "A Midsummer’s Nightmare" EP

JAMLA Records is stacked with incredible talent. Even though 9th Wonder and Rapsody are the most prominent members of the label, there are several artists under the JAMLA umbrella that have been killing it over the years. Oakland's GQ has been keeping fans on their toes since the release of his last project in 2017. Now, he's returned with his latest album, A Midsummer's Nightmare produced entirely by 9th Wonder. Stacked with nine songs in total, GQ's proves his pen is sharp as ever as he slays every single 9th Wonder beat he hops on. Labelmate Reuben Vincent serves as the only feature on the project, appearing on "Might As Well." Coming from one of hip-hop's most potent labels, GQ continues to prove his monstrous abilities with a flow that commands your attention.