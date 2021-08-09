Goran Dragic had a solid stay in Miami as he got to help Jimmy Butler lead the team to an NBA Finals appearance in the bubble last year. While Dragic ended up getting injured in the Finals, there is no doubt he was a huge reason why the team got as far as it did. Now, Dragic will no longer play for the Heat as he was traded to the Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami.

There have been numerous rumors as to where Dragic might end up as the Raptors have expressed flipping him for someone else. In fact, the feeling between the two sides is pretty well mutual as Dragic had some brutal remarks about Toronto recently.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Dragic said "Toronto is not my preferred destination. I have higher ambitions." Needless to say, Dragic doesn't think too highly of the Raptors organization which won a championship back in 2019. As it stands, the Raptors are in decline and Dragic seems to think that he can probably play for a contender sooner rather than later.

For now, there is no word on where Dragic could be traded, or if the Raptors will just settle for a buyout. Either way, this is a situation that both sides are looking to resolve quickly so it doesn't spill into the regular season and even training camp.

