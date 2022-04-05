Social media erupted in outrage over footage of the late rapper Goonew's body being put on display in a nightclub for his "home-going celebration." The rapper's corpse was propped up on a D.C. nightclub's stage on Sunday night for the viewing where his embalmed body was donning an Amiri hoodie, a crown, and what appears to be an iPhone in his left hand.

Bliss, the nightclub that hosted the event, issued a statement shortly after the footage went viral. They explained that they were "never made aware" that Goonew's corpse would be on display on a stage when a funeral home reached out to rent out the venue.

"Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC," the nightclub said.

The family of Goonew spoke to Fox5 News after the controversy broke out. Patrice Parker Morrow, Goonew's mother, said that her son would've wanted to be celebrated in that exact manner. "That's how Markell wanted me to do it," she said. "He wanted to celebrate his life, turnin' up, having a party. He didn't want people to be sad and crying. He always wanted people to be happy having fun."

His sister, Patrice Vincent, defended their family's decision against the backlash they faced over the past few days. "It's rude. It's very disrespectful. It's very insensitive. If you do not like it, don't speak on it," she said. "Let us grieve how we want to grieve."

Goonew was shot and killed in D.C. last month and Prince George County Police is offering a $25K reward for the suspect's arrest.