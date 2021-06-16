mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GoldLink & Flo Milli Have Chemistry On "Raindrops"

Mitch Findlay
June 16, 2021 11:30
GoldLink and Flo Milli link up for the intimate duet "Raindrops," a new single off his upcoming "Haram" album.


This coming Friday, GoldLink is set to release his upcoming album Haram, featuring guest appearances from Pressa, Santigold, Rich The Kid, Flo Milli, and more. Now, a little after dropping his recent single "White Walls" -- on which he declared "Fuck Sheck Wes" -- GoldLink has come through with another new track from the project. This time, he's connected with Flo Milli for "Raindrops," a more melodic and laid-back offering than its predecessor.

Over a lush blend of finger-picked acoustic guitar, Flo and GoldLink explore a relationship dynamic, with the former handling the chorus with a confident swagger. "Call me on my celly phone, hate when you leave me alone," raps Link, after Milli fathoms how posting her nudes would break the internet. "I don't like to Instagram, I don't like when you be out, I just want your fine ass home." It's certainly a vibe-driven track and a welcome showcase of GoldLink's musical versatility.

Check it out now, and look for Haram to arrive on Friday, June 18th. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Call me on my celly phone, hate when you leave me alone
I don't like to Instagram
I don't like when you be out, I just want your fine ass home

GoldLink
GoldLink Flo Milli
