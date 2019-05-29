Carmine Caridi, the actor known for his roles in The Godfather trilogy, passed away earlier today at the age of 85, TMZ reports. The iconic mob actor was hospitalized at Cedars-Senai in Los Angeles. A rep for the actor denied rumors that he fell into a coma, saying that was responsive up until the day before his death.

Carmine has been in the hospital since April 25th after a fall. He had begun getting treatment for back injuries but after nearly a month in the hospital, he fell sick with pneumonia. He was diagnosed on Thursday and doctors felt like he would be good to be released on Friday but his diagnosis got worse on Saturday.

Caridi was reportedly one of three actors in The Godfather series that had numerous roles. He appeared in 1974's The Godfather II as Carmine Rosato while later taking on the role of Albert Volpe in the third installment of the trilogy. He's also starred in several television shows over the years such as Starsky and Hutch, Taxi, Fame, as well as NYPD Blue. Caridi's career spans over six decades with over 100 acting credits.

Aside from his extensive resume as an actor, he also became the first person to ever get expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He was booted after he was caught sharing screeners of films in 2004. He was never charged for the alleged crimes.