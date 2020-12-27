The internet domain company GoDaddy has come under fire after sending out an email to its employees offering a holiday work bonus that ended up being fake. The email was a test to teach employees not to click on phishing attempts from potential hackers.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"Happy Holiday GoDaddy! 2020 has been a record year for GoDaddy, thanks to you," the email read. "Though we cannot celebrate together during our annual Holiday Party, we want to show our appreciation and share a $650 one-time Holiday bonus! To ensure that you receive your one-time bonus in time for the Holidays, please select your location and fill in the details by Friday, December 18th."

Ken Colburn of Data Doctors told 12 News that this is an important type of test for companies to run to prevent potential breaches of security.

"The line-level employees in a company have always kind of been the prime targets for hackers," he said. "Getting them to be really much more suspicious, that's an important task. But doing it in a way that's not going to upset the employees is equally as important."

Regardless, offering a fake holiday bonus is a bad look for GoDaddy, which announced company-wide layoffs, earlier this year.

