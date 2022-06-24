Giveon Delivers Debut Album "Give Or Take"

It's been a minute since Giveon dropped off a new full-length effort, and today that changes with the release of his debut album proper. The singer gave fans a deluxe edition of sorts back in March 2021 when he combined two of his projects together for a re-release, however, new music has been limited. Leading up to the album's release, Giveon delivered "Lie Again" back in April. At the time, the song release drummed up a bit of controversy as the singer's ex-girlfriend and fellow vocalist, Justine Skye had also released her own single titled "What A Lie." Skye decided to call out Giveon over the similarly-timed (and titled) releases.

While the former lovers continue to contend with their break-up and rumors of cheating (per Skye), Giveon has blessed fans with something to ruminate on: Give or Take. The 15-song album includes commentary on love and lost love, as the singer uses the album as a canvas to detail his past year to his mother.

Giveon will be performing at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26 before taking his album on the road for a North American tour kicking off in August.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know what you think of the long-awaited debut.

Give or Take tracklist: