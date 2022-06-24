mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Giveon Delivers Debut Album "Give Or Take"

Rose Lilah
June 24, 2022 10:59
1K Views
50
3
CoverCover

Give Or Take
Giveon

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Following his single "Lie Again," Giveon returns with the release of his full-length debut, "Give or Take."


It's been a minute since Giveon dropped off a new full-length effort, and today that changes with the release of his debut album proper. The singer gave fans a deluxe edition of sorts back in March 2021 when he combined two of his projects together for a re-release, however, new music has been limited. Leading up to the album's release, Giveon delivered "Lie Again" back in April. At the time, the song release drummed up a bit of controversy as the singer's ex-girlfriend and fellow vocalist, Justine Skye had also released her own single titled "What A Lie." Skye decided to call out Giveon over the similarly-timed (and titled) releases.

While the former lovers continue to contend with their break-up and rumors of cheating (per Skye), Giveon has blessed fans with something to ruminate on: Give or Take. The 15-song album includes commentary on love and lost love, as the singer uses the album as a canvas to detail his past year to his mother.

Giveon will be performing at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26 before taking his album on the road for a North American tour kicking off in August.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know what you think of the long-awaited debut.

Give or Take tracklist:

  1. Let Me Go
  2. Scarred
  3. Dec 11th
  4. This Will Do
  5. Get To You
  6. Tryna Be
  7. Make You Mine
  8. July 16th
  9. For Tonight
  10. Lost Me
  11. Lie Again
  12. Another Heartbreak
  13. At Least We Tried
  14. Remind Me
  15. Unholy Matrimony

3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Giveon Delivers Debut Album "Give Or Take"
50
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject