What's the world of fashion without a little bit of drama? Chanel's Spring-Summer 2020 debut took place in Paris for Fashion Week yesterday and a comedian who goes by Marie S'Infiltre wanted to make the show something of her own when she crashed the runway. In the clip below, you can see Marie quite literally jump on stage and begin to mimic the walking models.

It wasn't until she came in contact with Gigi Hadid that her 15-seconds of fame was over after the model escorted her off the stage. Marie spoke to CNNabout her prank and wouldn't reveal how she got into the show or what happened afterward. "Let's say that the way it happened was probably not the smoothest, but I have known worse," she told the publication.

"Gigi was quite nervous by all means and reacted quite aggressively to me. She clearly did not understand my comic approach. I understand her reaction somewhat and continue to love her in spite of that."

Marie's stage name translates to "Marie inserts herself" and she's already done similar moves at fashion shows this year. "I am not making fun of people, I am pointing out how silly some people can be when they lack distance and thinking," she said.