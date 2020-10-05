A massive brawl broke out between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams, following Sunday's matchup. The fight was presumably sparked by the public feud between Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

“I have to see and find out all the details right there,” Giants coach Joe Judge said after the game. “I don’t have anything there yet. Obviously, we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes. I don’t know all the details, so I’m going to reserve comment on that until I find out everything.”

Ramsey has two children with Tate’s sister, but he broke up with her last year during her pregnancy to date a Las Vegas dancer. Talking to the New York Post in 2019, Tate said, “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it.”

Ramsey responded on Twitter at the time saying, “We live in a society where ignorant people feel that they are owed an explanation of what goes on in our day-to-day lives … and why we make the decisions we make … we don’t have to answer to anyone but the man above. S—t is beyond overrated.”

The day ended with a Rams’ 17-9 victory.

