Giannis Antetokounmpo is having himself a phenomenal start to the season as the Milwaukee Bucks boast a record of 25-4 and are first place in the entire NBA. Say what you will about the Bucks but they are easily one of the favorites to go all the way and win the NBA championship this season. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Giannis' signature basketball shoe with Nike has been a huge hit amongst hoopers. There have been some dope colorways to come out so far and fans are continuously looking at Nike for more models.

The latest version of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 is this mismatched colorway that features numerous shades of vibrant colors. For instance, blue, green, yellow, red, and orange are just some of the colors you will find on this pair. The mismatched look fits the aesthetic of the sneaker quite well and will certainly make you stand out on the court.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on January 10th of 2020 for $120 USD. If you're looking for some colorful kicks for the court, these are certainly a great option. Let us know what you think of this latest colorway in the comments below.

Image via Nike

