Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA and as a result of his play, his Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, in Game 4, Giannis suffered a hyperextension on his knee, which kept him out of Game 5. Thankfully, there was no structural damage to Giannis' knee, and as a result, there has been this hope that he could potentially come back to the court sooner rather than later.

Over the last few days, Giannis has remained doubtful for Game 6 although some fans have been hoping to see him participate. Unfortunately, those wishes will not be realized as Giannis has been officially listed as out. This means he will have to watch from the sidelines as his team looks to end the series in Atlanta.

The Hawks are also playing without their superstar, Trae Young. Heading into tonight's game, there is a hope that Young will be able to play although for now, the Hawks have yet to give an update on his status. Either way, this could prove to be difficult for the Hawks who struggled against the Bucks in Game 5.

For those looking to watch, the game will be on TNT as of 8:30 PM EST.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images