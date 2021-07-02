Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most important player on the Milwaukee Bucks and his two MVP trophies prove that. Throughout the playoffs, Giannis has put up some truly incredible performances and he is the main reason why the Bucks are in the Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, in Game 4 of the series against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis hyperextended his knee in what appeared to be a pretty brutal injury.

After missing Game 5, there have been questions about whether or not Giannis can come back at all in the playoffs. Now, according to reporter Justin Wills, sources surrounding the team are in agreement that Giannis should be able to return sometime during or before the NBA Finals. However, when it comes to the Eastern Conference Finals, it seems like Giannis might be done for good.

This isn't great news for the Bucks as it means they will have to close out the Hawks without Giannis in the lineup. In Game 5, players like Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez led the team to victory, however, if Trae Young returns for the Hawks, we could see a Game 7 as soon as Monday night.

Either way, Giannis' injury has proven to be a turning point for the Bucks in these playoffs, and it will be interesting to see how they make do over the coming games.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images