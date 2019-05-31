Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker, dubbed the Zoom Freak 1, is rumored to debut in late June, with some reports suggesting a June 29th release date.

Nike still has not officially introduced the Zoom Freak 1, but leaked images of the sneakers have surfaced a few times over the last the last month, giving us a good idea of what to expect. Among the colorways that have surfaced is a colorful orange rendition, as well as the newly unveiled black and white joint.

Scroll through the IG post embedded below for a closer look at Giannis' first Nike shoe.

Although the kicks have not yet been officially revealed, two of the upcoming colorways (and rumored release dates) have already been announced as follows, according to @DJFolk: