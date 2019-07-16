NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world and one of the most gifted athletes across all sports. But when it comes to baseball, Giannis isn't much better than the average little league right fielder.

The Milwaukee Bucks' superstar paid a visit to Yankee Stadium on Monday to get his first experience with America's pastime, which included picking up a baseball for the first time in his life.

"It was really heavy," Antetokounmpo told The Associated Press. "I thought it would be lighter."

As part of his visit to Yankee Stadium, the Greek Freak also had an opportunity to get in the cage to take some hacks off a tee, but it looked more like he was going up against Roger Clemens in his prime.

"I would be a terrible baseball player," he said. "I saw Aaron Judge hitting the ball into the stands. That's amazing. You've got to be really strong to do that," he said.

Check out some footage from Giannis' trip to the Bronx below.