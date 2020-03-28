Giannis Antetokounmpo has been proving himself to be one of the best players in the entire NBA and prior to the NBA hiatus, he was in the discussion to win his second-straight NBA MVP award. Now, he spends most of his time on IG Live where he answers fan questions. Recently, Giannis was talking about who he hatest to play in front of the most. Giannis even mentioned the Toronto Raptors and how Drake is pretty up there. However, Giannis immediately retracted his Drake statement and claimed that Raptors Superfan Nav is the one who annoys him the most because of the way he is constantly talking trash.

Nav saw the clip of Giannis' admission and immediately took to Twitter where he noted that everything he says is all fun and games. The superfan even offered Giannis a meal for the next time he comes to Toronto.

"Hahaha @Giannis_An34 love you like family before and after the game but during those 48 minutes I have to do whatever it takes to give my boys the edge! You have to know when you visit Toronto you get the 1-2 punch @Drake then the superfan :) dinner on me next time #staysafe," Nav wrote.

Clearly, these two have a friendly rivalry that is all in good fun. For Nav, the rivalry has been just a tad one-sided so far. Perhaps that will change when the Bucks beat the Raptors in a playoff series.