Milwaukee Bucks fans were in a state of euphoria on Tuesday night as the team won its first championship in 50 years. After going down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns, the team was able to turn things around all while Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of the greatest NBA Championship close-out games of all time. Giannis dropped 50 points in Game 6 and as a result, he was able to win Finals MVP, and deservingly so.

Yesterday, Giannis got to celebrate around Milwaukee as he brought his two new trophies everywhere he went. He even appeared at a local Chic-Fil-A where he ordered 50 chicken nuggets to commemorate his Game 6 performance.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

With the wins still fresh in everyone's mind, the Bucks decided to have their championship parade today and at the time of writing this, the parade is still ongoing. In the Twitter clips below, you can see Giannis, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker, and Bobby Portis having the time of their lives. Not to mention, the Bucks brought Brandon Jennings along for the ride, which had fans giving some extra cheers.

The streets of Milwaukee are lined with fans and you can tell just how much this title means to the team. It has been decades since the fans in Milwaukee have had something to cheer for, and if you're Giannis, you can't help but feel like you're part of something truly special.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Even if the Bucks never win another Chip during Giannis' tenure with the team, the fans will always remember this team as the greatest in franchise history.

You can see some of the scenes from the parade, below.