Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are two of the best pound for pound boxers in the entire world and fans go absolutely nuts every time they get into the ring together. The first time these two fought, the match was called a draw and it sparked a rematch. Canelo ended up winning the second tilt by the skin of his teeth although some felt as though GGG has been hosed. Regardless of how you felt, there is no denying that both matches were entertaining and great for a sport that had been declining in the years prior to their rivalry.

Now, fans have been clamoring for yet another rematch that would complete their trilogy. Golovkin seems to be very keen on the idea but Alvarez has been pretty silent on the matter. In a recent interview with TMZ, Golovkin let his feelings be heard as he claimed Canelo has been avoiding him.

"Last time he said 'No,'" Golovkin said "Everybody push him, he said 'No.' I can't bring him."

This is pretty disappointing news as it doesn't look like a rematch is going to happen anytime soon. Both of these fighters are at the top of their game and it would be interesting to see who would win the third time around. For now, a rematch remains a pipe dream for boxing fans everywhere.

Who would you bet on in a prospective third fight?