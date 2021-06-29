mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gashi Puts Gun On Safety With "Don't Pass On Love"

Yoni Yardeni
June 29, 2021 13:18
The NY-based crooner seems to be having a hard time.


Coming off the success of his sophomore project, 1984, last summer, Gashi is getting back in the groove of dropping some more season-friendly music. On his new song, "Safety," the Libyan-born rapper-singer glides across the twinkly DJ Snake beat. 

Accompanied by the release of a lyric video, Gashi prances around a dimly lit red room dressed in all white, going to show there aren't many other visual choices to coincide with a song so arbitrarily bland. One of the lyrics in this track is "I hate that you just said you hate me," which shouldn't really come off as much of a surprise to anyone.

Maybe this is a bit excessively bold, but listening to this from a workplace rather than the club is surely where the distinction lies as to whether this song is genuinely enjoyable. 

How do you feel about this new track from Gashi and DJ Snake?

Quotable Lyrics:
Mama prayin', saying: boy, that, you'll be fine
You're the first and last thing that's always on my mind

 

